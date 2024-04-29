Ghosts Season 3: Flower's Episode 9 Return Changes A Relationship In A Huge Way

Contains spoilers for "Ghosts" Season 3, Episode 9 — "The Traveling Agent"

The revelation that resident "Ghosts" hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco) hasn't been whisked off the Woodstone Manor property at all but in fact simply stumbled her way into a well while chasing a butterfly has been a total blessing to her friends and family. But to one of the ghosts closest to her, it's brought up a bit of a pickle.

Flower's boyfriend, Thor (Devan Chandler Long), mourns her disappearance deeply during the first seven episodes of Season 3. But now that Flower's been rescued as part of a tragic series first in Episode 8, Thor has no idea how to tell her that he indulged in a sexual relationship with the irascible cholera ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) while she was gone. When he finally confesses, Flower's unbothered — until Nancy tells Flower that Thor begged her to keep quiet about the liaison because it meant nothing to him. Flower takes Nancy's side, telling Thor she's unsure how they can proceed romantically.

After some soul-searching, Flower tells Thor that she has decided that the best solution to the problem is turning their two-way relationship into a three-way one by adding Nancy to it. Since Thor isn't in love with Nancy, he's less than enthusiastic about Flower's free-loving idea. While it remains up in the air as to how the triad might settle into a routine when "The Traveling Agent" concludes, if Nancy ends up in a relationship with Thor and Flower at the same time, she'll become one of the most romantically successful ghosts in the sitcom.