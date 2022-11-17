Danielle Pinnock Thought She'd Never Sing Again Before Becoming Ghosts' Alberta

Danielle Pinnock took an unusual road to stardom. According to IndieWire, the actor earned her MFA from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. For her dissertation, she put together a one-woman show called "Body/Courage," which was based on her interviews with 300 different people and landed her a role at Chicago's Second City. "When I moved to Los Angeles, I felt like I was in the Atlanta Olympics," Pinnock said. "I've realized even though the industry will say you have to get on social media, you have to do X, Y, Z, I didn't want to follow in those footsteps. I wanted to do my own thing. I wasn't in it to garner 100 million followers. I just wanted to be able to create."

And create she certainly did. Pinnock and her friend LaNisa Frederick created "Hashtag Booked," a series of sketches parodying the struggles that Black actors go through trying to build a career in Hollywood. In an interview with CNN, Pinnock explained that showbiz is easy to make jokes about because of how seemingly random it can be. "You could be auditioning with someone who was a season regular on 'Living Single' and somebody that won a cinnamon challenge on YouTube. There is no rhyme or reason to this industry."

Despite the lack of rhyme and reason in acting, there's no lack of rhyme and rhythm in Pinnock's role as 1920s jazz diva Alberta on the hit CBS sitcom "Ghosts," the American remake of the popular British show.