Ghosts Season 3: Episode 8 Reveals A Tragic Series First

Contains spoilers for "Ghosts" Season 3, Episode 8 — "Holes are Bad"

It's been three seasons in the making, but fans of "Ghosts" finally know how Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky of "The Mentalist") passed away, and it brings about a tragic first for the heartfelt sitcom. "Holes are Bad" reveals that Hetty is the first Woodstone Manor ghost — she hangs herself with the cord of her brand-new telephone because her husband's nefarious business dealings were pinned on her and threaten to send her to prison. Her suicide is an attempt to save the family's ill-gotten gains from being taken from her son, Thomas (Daniel Rindress-Kay). While Hetty's tragic gambit ultimately works out for Thomas, it also makes her the first main character in the series whose death turns out to be a suicide.

Hetty's tragedy is also beneficial in another way — the cord she hanged herself with is still looped around her neck. She uses it to help retrieve Flower (Sheila Carrasco of "The Good Place," among other appearances) from the bottom of a well she fell into on the property, thus bringing her back into the fold.

The emotional episode had a solid impact on Wisocky, who was happy to be consulted by the show's writers before they explored Hetty's backstory.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org