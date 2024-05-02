The James Bond Trailer With Henry Cavill & Margot Robbie Is Amazing (But It's AI)

That amazing "James Bond" trailer you've been obsessed with is fake. With Daniel Craig out of the role, audiences are eager to see who the franchise ties down next as its leading man. Rumors have suggested that "James Bond" producers have found Craig's successor in Aaron Taylor-Johnson but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. As 007 fans wait, an AI-generated "James Bond" trailer featuring Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie has gone viral, teasing what James Bond's 26th adventure could look like. Created by KH Studio, the fanmade promo has amassed over 3.6 million views in two weeks, signaling just how popular the fan casts are.

The AI-generated trailer, which is just over 90 seconds long, effortlessly imagines the "Man of Steel" actor as everyone's favorite British spy. Using repurposed clips and dialogues from other films, the trailer suggests that this fan film isn't an origin story like Craig's "Casino Royale." In the clip, Cavill's Bond goes head-to-head against Robbie's mysterious villain, though it's unclear what her plans are. It should be noted that Cavill, while British, is heard with an American accent in the trailer.

Overall, it's a solid concept that has fans excited for what the next "James Bond" installment looks like. "Can someone please start a petition to make Henry the next James Bond?" asked YouTube user @thefocusedladybug. "I have nothing against Aaron Taylor but [we] all know Henry was the best fit for this." This sentiment was also echoed by @IamWhoYouSayIam, who wrote, "Henry has the swag and debonair for 007 period!"