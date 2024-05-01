X-Men: The Pop Icon Who Was Almost Cast As Marvel's Storm Before Halle Berry

Do you know what happens to a toad when it's struck by lightning? Well, that famous line might have hit differently if the first casting choice for Storm in 2000's "X-Men" had accepted the role. Before Halle Berry became forever linked to the omega-level mutant in the Fox franchise's first installment, Janet Jackson was offered the gig after clarifying some confusion involving another beloved film series.

While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" (via TikTok), the pop icon and aforementioned talk show host discussed gigs they both missed out on, for better or worse. When asked if there was any truth to her being cast in "The Matrix," the singer set the record straight. "It was ... this is horrible. I can't remember the film, but Halle Berry played Storm," she responded, leading Barrymore to join the dots and excitedly proclaim, "X-Men!"

Jackson, who appeared on the big screen in "The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps" and "Poetic Justice," among other films, revealed that she didn't join the project because of a scheduling issue, the signature weakness of any superhero movie. "I couldn't because I was just embarking on the Janet tour," she said. "But I think that's what you're confusing it with. It wasn't 'The Matrix.'"

Things obviously worked out for the franchise, as Berry ultimately made four appearances as Storm across Fox's "X-Men" timeline thanks to Jackson's schedule requiring her to turn the part down. And, if eagle-eyed fans are correct, there's a chance there could be one more Marvel-ous appearance in the Oscar-winner's future.