Why Nimrod Is The X-Men's Deadliest Sentinel & Marvel's Scariest Villain

Of course, before Nimrod gets to plant his flag atop the Marvel villain mountain, there's one particular yardstick he should be measured against: the Hulk. Few supervillains can stand their ground against the Green Goliath, let alone beat him. Still, while they haven't fought in the comics, there's a chance that Nimrod might have a shot in this particular punch-out. The Earth-616 Nimrod demonstrates some pretty impressive feats in the 2023 installation of "X-Men: Hellfire Gala," written by Jonathan Hickman and Gerry Duggan. When he attacks the gala, he easily kills several mutants, including the absurdly powerful Iceman and Juggernaut. Granted, even beating the immensely strong Juggernaut doesn't necessarily prove that Nimrod can physically beat the Hulk, whose strength has no real upper limit — but taking out an Omega-level mutant like Iceman during the same battle proves just how versatile the mutant hunter can be.

It might take the combination of all his powers and abilities to the absolute limit, but Nimrod could be able to analyze the Hulk and figure out a way to contain or beat him before he grew too angry and strong. Considering every time the Hulk has died in the comics, there's even a chance that Nimrod's powers would be enough to kill him — at least, for a while.

As it happens, "X-Men '97" has confirmed one team member may be stronger than the Hulk by showing Rogue (Lenore Zann) easily break into a facility designed to withstand a Hulk attack. Though it's unlikely that she's actually more powerful than Bruce Banner's emerald alter ego, a potential showdown between her and Nimrod might offer some insight into the latter's power level on "X-Men '97."