Why Nimrod Is The X-Men's Deadliest Sentinel & Marvel's Scariest Villain
"X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 7, "Bright Eyes," features several major threats to mutantkind. Henry Gyrich (Todd Haberkorn), Bolivar Trask (Gavin Hammon), and Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton) all affect the plot, but the true revelation of the episode is the season's apparent true big bad — Bastion (Theo James). The way he treats the powerful Sinister makes clear that Bastion isn't someone to be trifled with. In fact, the character's comic book version turns out to be a hybrid Sentinel comprising Master Mold (Eric Bauza) – who's already appeared on "X-Men '97" — and a terrifying mutant hunter from the future called Nimrod.
X-Men aficionados are no doubt aware of Bastion's Nimrod connection, and as it happens, Nimrod himself briefly appears in the episode's opening credits. As such, everything seems to imply that the powerful mutant-exterminating machine is set to make an appearance in the endgame of "X-Men '97." After all, Nimrod would be a logical character to bookend a season that starts with a confrontation with classic Sentinels ... and also a fitting final opponent for the X-Men because he's a powerhouse like few other Marvel characters. Let's take a look at Nimrod, the deadliest of all Sentinels — and why he just might be the most dangerous Marvel villain.
Who is Marvel's Nimrod?
In the comics, there are two versions of Nimrod. The original and arguably more famous take on the character is the Nimrod from Earth-811. Created by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr., this Nimrod debuted in 1984 as an ultra-advanced Sentinel prototype that hails from Claremont and John Byrne's iconic "Days of Future Past" storyline. This alternate-future Nimrod ends up on Earth-616 after some time-traveling antics that involve Scott Summers (Ray Chase) and Jean Grey's (Jennifer Hale) alternate-timeline daughter Rachel — one of the many reasons why Cyclops' entire backstory gets so confusing. After a brief period as an accidental superhero, Nimrod starts waging war against mutants in this timeline as well.
In 2021, Jonathan Hickman and Francesco Mobili introduced another version of Nimrod, who's native to Earth-616. This version isn't from the future. Instead, he's a contemporary creation of the anti-mutant organization Orchis. He initially has a fully human personality but soon becomes a machine that can only feel boundless hatred — toward humans and mutants alike.
Considering the two Nimrods' timelines, the Earth-811 one seems more likely to make an appearance on "X-Men '97," especially since he's the version that combines with Master Mold to create Bastion. Still, regardless of which version the show intends to use, it's clear that the X-Men are in for a fight of their lives.
Why Nimrod is the X-Men's strongest villain
Nimrod has a frightening combination of powers that may very well make him the most powerful member of the X-Men's extensive rogues gallery. Apart from top-tier physical strength and endurance, he also has a repair system that basically acts as a machine version of Wolverine's healing factor. He can also shapeshift to an astonishing degree and has a massive arsenal of different in-built weapons and defense systems. He can manipulate both magnetism and gravity and is even able to teleport.
All of this would already make Nimrod formidable enough to be in the discussion for the most dangerous X-Men villain. However, he can also recognize his targets' superpowers and adapt to them — and if that somehow isn't enough, the Earth-616 Nimrod can also create copies of himself.
Yes, Magneto is probably better at controlling magnetism. Sure, there may be other characters who are stronger in other individual aspects of Nimrod's power set. In the grand scheme of Marvel things, characters like Doctor Doom or Ultron might have caused more havoc, but even their baseline powers can't really compare to the sheer amount of abilities Nimrod has at his disposal. This advanced Sentinel is so overpowering that it's hard to see any other X-villain, let alone any other Earth-based Marvel villain, surpass him in terms of sheer scariness.
Could Nimrod beat the Hulk in a fight?
Of course, before Nimrod gets to plant his flag atop the Marvel villain mountain, there's one particular yardstick he should be measured against: the Hulk. Few supervillains can stand their ground against the Green Goliath, let alone beat him. Still, while they haven't fought in the comics, there's a chance that Nimrod might have a shot in this particular punch-out. The Earth-616 Nimrod demonstrates some pretty impressive feats in the 2023 installation of "X-Men: Hellfire Gala," written by Jonathan Hickman and Gerry Duggan. When he attacks the gala, he easily kills several mutants, including the absurdly powerful Iceman and Juggernaut. Granted, even beating the immensely strong Juggernaut doesn't necessarily prove that Nimrod can physically beat the Hulk, whose strength has no real upper limit — but taking out an Omega-level mutant like Iceman during the same battle proves just how versatile the mutant hunter can be.
It might take the combination of all his powers and abilities to the absolute limit, but Nimrod could be able to analyze the Hulk and figure out a way to contain or beat him before he grew too angry and strong. Considering every time the Hulk has died in the comics, there's even a chance that Nimrod's powers would be enough to kill him — at least, for a while.
As it happens, "X-Men '97" has confirmed one team member may be stronger than the Hulk by showing Rogue (Lenore Zann) easily break into a facility designed to withstand a Hulk attack. Though it's unlikely that she's actually more powerful than Bruce Banner's emerald alter ego, a potential showdown between her and Nimrod might offer some insight into the latter's power level on "X-Men '97."