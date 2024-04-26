X-Men '97 Confirms One Team Member May Be Stronger Than The Hulk

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 7 – "Bright Eyes"

The Marvel Universe is packed to the brim with incredibly powerful heroes and villains, and there isn't a definitive answer to who is the strongest. After all, powers and storylines continually shift, leaving the answer to the question in constant flux. However, two candidates that almost always rank near the top of the list are the X-Men's Rogue and the Incredible Hulk, and in the latest episode of "X-Men '97," the latter accomplishes a feat of strength the Jade Giant would be proud of.

Keeping the Hulk contained has long proved to be a near-impossible feat. Since debuting in "Incredible Hulk" #1 (by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Paul Reinman, and Artie Simek), the monstrous hero's strength has been on full display, with even the strongest and most technologically advanced opponents struggling to take him down. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, S.H.I.E.L.D. even prepared a special detention cell aboard the Helicarrier for the big green guy, and though it was strong enough to hold Loki for a while, it was ultimately unable to contain the Hulk. Often, the best hope of stopping the Hulk is hoping he reverts to Bruce Banner and loading him up with drugs to sedate him enough to prevent the Hulk from re-emerging.

In the recent "X-Men '97" Season 1 episode, "Bright Eyes," viewers learn of another facility designed to keep the Hulk at bay. However, when Rogue breaks through it and quickly dispatches a building designed to be impenetrable by the green Avenger, it immediately sparks the question: Is the X-Men hero actually stronger than the Hulk?