Luke Grimes Is Annoyed By Yellowstone's Biggest Criticism

The neo-Western "Yellowstone" is ultimately all about one thing — a family's struggle to make sure that no one takes the land they own. Given that said land is a giant ranch in Montana and the Dutton family goes about defending it against developers and other adversaries with copious firearms and manpower, "Yellowstone's" politics are not exactly simple, to say the least.

Still, if you ask Luke Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton on the show — people with liberal-leaning world views are unfair to call "Yellowstone" a conservative show. This is because he feels that it's too easy to criticize the series based on appearances alone.

"I think a lot of people see a cowboy hat and a horse and they think, 'Oh, that's not for me, those people believe differently.'" he told The Independent. "And it's almost like they take these flawed characters in the show and chalk it up to some sort of weird belief that they've put on them. Meanwhile, you can have a terrible person like ['Succession's'] Logan Roy, who lives in an apartment in Manhattan, and that's fine."