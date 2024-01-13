Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Not Surprised By Negative Reviews

"Yellowstone" pulled off a rare feat with its first season. Despite being critically divisive at best, the show turned into an overnight sensation, and since then, it has gone on to become one of the biggest series in the world. Of course, the man chiefly responsible for this achievement is creator Taylor Sheridan, who has also been spearheading a slew of spin-offs based on the flagship series.

However, to hear it from the man himself, he wasn't all that surprised to learn that "Yellowstone" got poor reviews during its initial run. The writer-director said as much when he appeared on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. On the episode, Sheridan mused that "1883" reminded him of how he'd look back on history while he was growing up, while "Yellowstone" was more like the "punk rock me."

He also embraced one of the show's earliest criticisms about the show's approach to storytelling, suggesting that it was a deliberate part of the series' genesis. "It has no plot, really," he admitted. "Don't take my land; I want your land. In that, I have a lot of opportunities to poke fun, but also kind of point out different points of views, and kind of really study a way of life and a world ... "There's a lot of defiance in the way I do it."