The How I Met Your Mother Animated Movie Could Look Like This, According To AI

Admit it: "How I Met Your Mother" would be absolutely adorable if it was animated. One of CBS's most popular offerings from the 2000s, the series emerged as a hopeful romantic comedy that filled the void of sitcom classics like "Friends" and "Seinfeld." While the series jumped the shark in its later seasons, "HIMYM" is still remembered for its cheerful ensemble cast, core narrative, and use of flashbacks and forwards. The series received a spiritual successor in the form of 2022's "How I Met Your Father," which was unceremoniously canceled after its second season. Since then, the franchise hasn't been revitalized, but Instagram artist AI Dreams has a great idea of how to move the story forward.

With the use of artificial intelligence, the artist has created a concept for what an animated "How I Met Your Mother" movie could look like, and the results are extremely cute.

In the fan images, classic "HIMYM" characters like Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) and Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) are given the animation treatment. The depictions are fairly accurate and have a sort of Pixar sheen to them. Some facial features, like the eyes, are exaggerated, but overall it's a solid concept that pays tribute to one of the most popular sitcoms from the last decade.

Characters are seen wearing their classic clothes, with Stinson looking particularly dapper in a suit. Tracy (Cristin Milioti), aka "The Mother," is seen sporting her classic yellow umbrella — an iconic prop that has gone on to define the series.