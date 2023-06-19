This Is The Exact Moment How I Met Your Mother Jumped The Shark

On network television, it is a truth universally acknowledged that making over 20 episodes per season is tough — and when your show stretches on for nine entire seasons, you're presented with an obvious challenge.

Looking back, it seems pretty obvious that there was a certain amount of exhaustion going into the ninth and final season of CBS' wildly popular sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," a meandering story within a story where the disembodied voice of Ted Mosby (the late Bob Saget) tells his kids how he met their mom as a younger man (Josh Radnor). Flanked by his best friends Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel), Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), and Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), Ted spends nine seasons looking for the love of his life, and honestly? It's kind of amazing that it even takes nine seasons for the show to pull a Fonzie and leap over that proverbial shark. But it happens, and it happens right before the show can pull of a home run.

That's right: "How I Met Your Mother" jumps the shark right in the premiere of Season 9, titled "The Locket," when it's revealed that the entire season will take place over just one weekend at Barney and Robin's wedding. Not only is this a terrible narrative idea, but unfortunately, it all builds up to one of the worst series finales of all time.