Theo James' Crime Series Before The Gentlemen Is Almost Impossible To Watch

A certain "Divergent" star is finally having his well-deserved moment in the spotlight. Theo James has been doing a lot since 2012's "Underworld: Awakening," taking on an endless row of fascinating roles over the last decade. Earlier this year, the actor made waves with his rousing performance in Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen" series, which debuted on Netflix to solid receipts — it has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences assigning it an 87%. A crime show based on Ritchie's film of the same name, the Netflix production has consistently been one of the most-watched programs on the streamer this year, introducing James to a brand new audience. Interestingly, before he stepped into Ritchie's universe, James headlined another crime series, "Golden Boy," a show that appears to be almost impossible to watch in 2024.

Back in 2013, before he joined the "Divergent" franchise, James starred in CBS' "Golden Boy." An ambitious, decade-spanning narrative, "Golden Boy" follows Walter Clark (James), a New York City homicide detective who eventually becomes the youngest police commissioner in the department's history. Unfortunately, the series was canceled by CBS after one season, likely because of poor viewership.

The first season, which consists of 13 episodes, is now impossible to watch, as CBS hasn't made the series available on streaming platforms. Fans hoping to fork over cash to watch the series seem to be out of luck, too, as the usual suspects like AppleTV+ and Prime Video don't have the series for rent or purchase. Those eager to watch James' series can do so by purchasing a physical copy of it from the likes of Amazon.