Chicago PD's Tracy Spiridakos Tribute Videos Might Make Fans Cry

Brian Luce also posted two more tributes to Tracy Spiridakos on Instagram, each set to two different classic songs and featuring images and video clips of her work.

The third video was accompanied by the dulcet tones of The Chi-Lites hit "Have You Seen Her," while the second is backed by Dean Lewis' "How Do I Say Goodbye?" Luce also posted a final shot of himself and Spiridakos on set as they prepared to finish the episode. Luce has heavily documented the end of Spiridakos' time on the series, getting a last shot of her with Jesse Lee Soffer and one of her solo.

That's a lot of love for one actress, so you know Spiridakos' colleagues must really like working with her. Jason Beghe revealed how he felt about Spiridakos and her exit to NBC Insider, confirming that she's a beloved figure on set. "First of all, she's somebody who I love and care about and respect. She will always be part of the shop. Even if she doesn't come back and work with us, she's part of my life and she's part of our show. You know, she's changed the show, and therefore even going forward, whether she's in the episode or not, she'll be part of the show." The actor concluded, "I'm just grateful for everything that she has done and continues to do."

The plot details regarding Hailey's final story arc have been locked down tight, so fans will have to wait until May to find out how Hailey's storyline concludes — and if they'll be as moved as Spiridakos' colleagues were as she prepares to say goodbye.