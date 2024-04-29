Chicago PD's Tracy Spiridakos Tribute Videos Might Make Fans Cry
As Tracy Spiridakos' time on "Chicago PD" ends in concert with the shoot for Season 11 wrapping, her colleagues have begun to celebrate her triumphant run on the show with video tributes. For example, Brian Luce — who has worked as a producer on "Chicago PD" for years — posted three touching video compilations to his Instagram in tribute to Spiridakos' work on the series.
Set to the tune of Paul Anka's "Time of Your Life," the images show Spiridakos kidding around behind the scenes, performing as Hailey Upton, and generally enjoying herself. Many of her former and current colleagues pop up in the set of videos, as well as the show's behind-the-scenes personnel. Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Jesse Lee Soffer, and Jon Seda all make appearances in the videos. The nostalgia, song choices, and the warmth of the gesture are liable to make fans tear up.
It appears that the actress appreciates all three tributes to her work on the show. "I love you Luce," Spiridakos commented on one of the posts. But Luce's honoring of Spiridakos didn't end with just one video.
Brian Luce's other tribute to Tracy Spiridakos is just as moving
Brian Luce also posted two more tributes to Tracy Spiridakos on Instagram, each set to two different classic songs and featuring images and video clips of her work.
The third video was accompanied by the dulcet tones of The Chi-Lites hit "Have You Seen Her," while the second is backed by Dean Lewis' "How Do I Say Goodbye?" Luce also posted a final shot of himself and Spiridakos on set as they prepared to finish the episode. Luce has heavily documented the end of Spiridakos' time on the series, getting a last shot of her with Jesse Lee Soffer and one of her solo.
That's a lot of love for one actress, so you know Spiridakos' colleagues must really like working with her. Jason Beghe revealed how he felt about Spiridakos and her exit to NBC Insider, confirming that she's a beloved figure on set. "First of all, she's somebody who I love and care about and respect. She will always be part of the shop. Even if she doesn't come back and work with us, she's part of my life and she's part of our show. You know, she's changed the show, and therefore even going forward, whether she's in the episode or not, she'll be part of the show." The actor concluded, "I'm just grateful for everything that she has done and continues to do."
The plot details regarding Hailey's final story arc have been locked down tight, so fans will have to wait until May to find out how Hailey's storyline concludes — and if they'll be as moved as Spiridakos' colleagues were as she prepares to say goodbye.