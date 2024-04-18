NCIS: Hawaii Season 4 May Only Happen With Two Big Changes

NCIS may be the most popular franchise in the world, but one arm of the dynasty will only survive if some pretty big changes are made. Deadline reports that "NCIS: Hawai'i" is on the bubble for the first time. While the outlet reports the drama is likely to be renewed, some changes may be necessary to make Season 4 a reality.

The outlet reports that budget cuts might be required. Every belt in Hollywood is tightening due to advertising concerns, and "NCIS: Hawai'i" is no exception. Since the show shoots on location, cuts might come in many ways, from reducing actor salaries to curtailing per-episode costs.

Another issue: CBS has an NCIS glut, with four franchise entries already greenlit for the 2024-25 season. The shows are "NCIS: Origins," which details the backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (formerly Mark Harmon), "NCIS," and "NCIS: Sydney," which was originally slated to run just a single season on CBS but pulled a surprise renewal when it posted strong ratings as filler programming during the SAG-AFTRA strike. That's a lot of NCIS shows for the eye network to handle — and that doesn't include the Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) spin-off series set to hit Paramount+.

And the mixed possibilities regarding a potential "NCIS: Hawai'i" renewal don't stop there.