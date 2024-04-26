The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Cast Developed A Very Weird Problem After Playing Chimps

Monkey business is serious business, according to Owen Teague, Freya Allen, and Kevin Durand. The stars of Wes Ball's upcoming new chapter in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," attended the film's premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, co-hosted by Andy Serkis, and it turns out that the signature ape walk was something its lead actor struggled to shake.

Both Teague and Durand went through the infamous ape school for the franchise and the new "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" hero admitted that he struggled to climb back up the evolutionary ladder after finishing the film. "I did a film, you know, right after we wrapped this, like a couple of months afterwards," recalled Teague. "And the director comes at me at one point and goes, 'Hey, man, I don't know if you know this, but you walk like a chimp.' And I went, 'No, I don't.'"

It was something that his co-star, Freya Allen, who plays Noa's human ally Mae, was quick to point out to her co-star's amusement. "So he just actually does," she said. "I'm not gonna lie, like I was watching you go down the corridor today. And I was like, 'sorry, wait a sec, that is not a human right there.' I think it's with you forever." Incredibly, it's this ingrained performance style that could make "Kingdom" as believable as the trilogy before it.