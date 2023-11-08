The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer's King & What He Wants Explained

The Planet of the Apes franchise is set to return from a seven-year hiatus in 2024. 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes" famously brought its Andy Serkis-led Caesar trilogy to an end. Now, a new era is slated to begin when "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" hits theaters in May. Set years after the events of its predecessor, the film is expected to introduce an entirely new cast of characters and fresh conflicts between the various ape clans that have been established.

The first "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" trailer, which debuted online in early November, offers fans a sweeping look at the movie's mysterious story and characters, including a charismatic ape king. Standing before his clan of coastal apes, the leader loudly proclaims, "What a wonderful day!" moments before the teaser cuts to black. In other words, the trailer doesn't offer viewers much insight into his role in the narrative, and the same is true for the rest of its characters.

Fortunately, the teaser's footage seemingly confirms many of the details that have previously been released and leaked, including a plot description from Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman that was shared online last year. The synopsis specifically mentions Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), a "powerful ape leader" who is intent on acquiring the last remnants of an unidentified form of human-created technology that could allow him to achieve all of his dreams for his growing kingdom. The only problem? The technology in question is apparently hidden beneath the earth.