This Horrific Snow White Theory Changes Everything About The Disney Movie

Long before the Little Mermaid was turned into a horror movie monster in a new trailer, fans of Disney-fied fairy tales were conjuring up their own nightmare fuel on Reddit boards, with one in particular involving Snow White. As you may recall from the classic tale, upon taking a bite from a poisonous apple, Snow White (Adriana Caselotti) falls into a deep sleep, unable to wake until a prince appears to give her a spell-breaking kiss. Ignoring the non-consensual interaction that is one of the many Disney moments that haven't aged well, the Reddit theory posits the idea that Snow White never actually wakes up and the prince is a dreamy remedy from a nightmare she never escapes from.

Over on r/movies, a now-deleted user suggests that the prince is only a figment of her imagination and that Walt Disney even left clues for the audience to back up the idea. One of the most notable points from the viewer is that "there is never any mention of the Prince except by Snow White when she either sings about him or when he appears to her at the beginning and end of the movie." They also deem, "The most obvious clue [is that] when the Prince and Snow White are riding off together, they are going to a castle in the sky that seems to resemble heaven." However, there is one counterpoint that could cause this fun but frightening theory to collapse, courtesy of a magic antidote.