Why Jessica Really Got Her Face Tattooed In Dune 2

The world of "Dune" is rich with symbolism, lush aesthetics, and characters of questionable sanity. All three are present in the case of Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), mother to Paul Atreides and, in "Dune: Part Two," a Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother among the Fremen of Arrakis. Jessica goes through quite a transformation in the sequel, adorning herself with all of the rich regalia befitting her new station. She even begins tattooing her face extensively — a "Dune: Part Two" detail that director Denis Villeneuve has now explained in an interview with The New York Times.

"She's trying to play on the symbolism that was put in the prophecy," Villeneuve told the Times. "She's supposed to be the mother of the Messiah, so I wanted to bring the idea that she was like the pope of the reverend mothers on Arrakis. There's some kind of madness in writing elements of the prophecies on her face. Frankly, I think when you drink the worm poison, it affects your sanity — and the same with Paul. I like the idea that we feel she's going too far."

It's interesting to learn that the words on Jessica's face are directly connected to the Lisan al Gaib prophecy. Like most members of the Bene Gesserit, Jessica is a sharp strategist, trained in the ways of manipulating people. The manner in which that intense intellect collides and interacts with a growing kind of madness makes her a particularly fascinating character in "Dune: Part Two."