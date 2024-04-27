Marvel Gave Hulk The Dumbest Weakness - And We Could See It In The MCU

Hulk has been around since 1962, and over the decades, Marvel's Jade Giant has gone through a number of distinct phases, including some that haven't even been particularly large or viridescent. Regardless of the character's status, however, he's traditionally been an unstoppable force with very few weaknesses ... that is, except for an extremely silly mid-1990s storyline where he turns into a berserker Bruce Banner if he becomes too angry.

Issues #424 and #425 of "The Incredible Hulk" dropped in December 1994 and January 1995. They're part of the "Fall of the Pantheon" story arc that features an intelligent "merged" Hulk, a combination of the traditional green Savage Hulk, Bruce Banner, and the grey Joe Fixit Hulk persona. Under the guidance of writer Peter David, he spent several years in this state, but when a major conflict between the Pantheon and Endless Knights causes an injury to Betty Ross, the inevitable happens, and Hulk overloads with rage. Instead of getting even stronger, however, he turns back to Banner for the first time in ages — but the transformation comes with a twist. Where this version of Hulk is smart, this Banner is angry and feral, but still just as weak as you'd expect him to be.

As it happens, the Pantheon-era merged Hulk is also known as Professor Hulk, the same version Mark Ruffalo currently portrays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Professor Hulk's full MCU story has remained more or less untold since he transformed offscreen in the years between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." However, if this version is truly taking its cues from the comics, he might have a similar safeguard built in to deal with any potential excess fury. Let's see why this is and what it might mean for the MCU's future.