Darth Vader's Best Lightsaber Battle Was Not Authorized By Star Wars

The entire Darth Vader story is full of drama, romance, betrayal, and, of course, lightsaber duels. Throughout his time in the "Star Wars" spotlight, the Dark Lord of the Sith ignites his red lightsaber against all kinds of enemies, from hopeless soldiers to Jedi Knights — coming out on top more often than not. While many of these clashes are remarkable and stand out as key moments in the Skywalker saga, Vader's best duel arguably isn't even one that comes directly from the folks at Lucasfilm.

Stemming from the mind of FXitinPost, a reimagining of Vader's fateful duel on the first Death Star against Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) reached YouTube in May 2019. Unlike the official one seen in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," which is a rather slow and methodical affair, this duel is far more hard-hitting, quicker, and inventively shot. Their sabers cross throughout the Death Star's halls, tearing up their surroundings and keeping both of them on their toes. In the end, just like in the actual film, Vader seemingly gets the best of his old master, taking his life right before Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) eyes.

At the time of publication, FXitinPost's take on Vader and Kenobi's Death Star duel has amassed nearly 49 million views and earned mountains of praise from "Star Wars" fans online. Still, as cool as it is, narratively speaking, it doesn't quite fit the tone of Vader and Kenobi's "A New Hope" meeting.