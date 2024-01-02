Star Wars: Adam Driver Confirms Whether He Will Return As Kylo Ren

It's been a while since "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" hit theaters and ended the Skywalker saga. Despite the film's conclusive nature, Lucasfilm has plans for sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley to reprise Rey in a new movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. That fact has understandably led Star Wars fans to speculate about other sequel trilogy characters who could return in future movies or TV shows. It looks like one actor they shouldn't expect to see return to the galaxy far, far away is Adam Driver.

The Oscar nominee, who played Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren, confirmed during an appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast that he doesn't plan on starring in another Star Wars project. "They're doing stuff, but not with me. I'm not doing it anymore," he said. When asked if he's done playing Kylo Ren because he believes the character's story is over, Driver stated, "Yeah."

It's hard to disagree with the actor's opinion. After all, "The Rise of Skywalker" not only sees Kylo abandon the dark side and find last-minute redemption as Ben Solo, but it also ends with him dying in Rey's arms. Death hasn't stopped other Star Wars figures from returning in various ways over the years, but it's easy to understand why Driver might prefer to leave his character alone at this point.