Star Wars' Best Lightsaber Fight Lasts Exactly 40 Seconds

The "Star Wars" franchise boasts some heavy themes. For decades, fans have witnessed their favorite characters suffer from regret, dealing with familial loss, and searching for redemption. However, let's admit it: as powerful as these themes and character arcs are, sometimes, nothing beats a good ole lightsaber duel!

George Lucas introduced the galaxy to one of the most intricate and downright badass combat styles ever seen in the realms of fantasy and sci-fi. And while lightsaber duels have grown more fast-paced and elaborate over the years, one of the best fights in Star Wars is one rooted in simplicity, so much so that it's not even a minute long.

In 2021, Sam Witwer — Mr. Starkiller himself and the voice of Darth Maul in "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels" — broke down the greatness of Obi-Wan Kenobi's rematch with Maul on Tatooine. "Maul, who walked into this fight thinking this [Kenobi] is a desert rat, this is a hopeless man hiding in the desert because he's a coward, he's a failed Jedi, he's got nothing left ... [T]he moment they fight, and Obi-Wan is not the man who will fight anybody. He does not fight, but he will end the conflict if he has to." And end the conflict Kenobi did. Not only did the Jedi Master finally defeat his old rival for good, but he did it in record time. And despite the fight's swiftness, 40 seconds to be exact, it's still heavily layered with emotion and nuance.