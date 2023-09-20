Star Wars' Best Lightsaber Fight Lasts Exactly 40 Seconds
The "Star Wars" franchise boasts some heavy themes. For decades, fans have witnessed their favorite characters suffer from regret, dealing with familial loss, and searching for redemption. However, let's admit it: as powerful as these themes and character arcs are, sometimes, nothing beats a good ole lightsaber duel!
George Lucas introduced the galaxy to one of the most intricate and downright badass combat styles ever seen in the realms of fantasy and sci-fi. And while lightsaber duels have grown more fast-paced and elaborate over the years, one of the best fights in Star Wars is one rooted in simplicity, so much so that it's not even a minute long.
In 2021, Sam Witwer — Mr. Starkiller himself and the voice of Darth Maul in "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels" — broke down the greatness of Obi-Wan Kenobi's rematch with Maul on Tatooine. "Maul, who walked into this fight thinking this [Kenobi] is a desert rat, this is a hopeless man hiding in the desert because he's a coward, he's a failed Jedi, he's got nothing left ... [T]he moment they fight, and Obi-Wan is not the man who will fight anybody. He does not fight, but he will end the conflict if he has to." And end the conflict Kenobi did. Not only did the Jedi Master finally defeat his old rival for good, but he did it in record time. And despite the fight's swiftness, 40 seconds to be exact, it's still heavily layered with emotion and nuance.
The final Kenobi-Maul fight proved longer is not always better
"Star Wars: Rebels" Season 3 sees the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Stephen Stanton) as Darth Maul tracks his former nemesis down on Tatooine in Episode 20, "Twin Suns." The dramatic and eerie reunion is initially filled with venom as Maul continuously ridicules the Jedi and his current circumstances. However, according to Sam Witwer, Maul actually conveys his own woes to Kenobi. "He's projecting his own miserable life on this guy. Maul has been hiding. Maul has been a coward," Witwer explained.
After a calm Kenobi offers a brief but wise retort to Maul's verbal attacks, the latter quickly becomes angry and activates his lightsaber. However, Kenobi is not provoked. It's only until Maul realizes and mentions that his old foe is "protecting someone" that Kenobi turns on his own weapon. This is beautifully done as it implies had Maul actually walked away or dropped his hatred, Obi-Wan would have likely let him go. However, the moment Maul even touches on Luke Skywalker's existence, Obi-Wan knows Maul must die.
When the fight itself ensues, it's a masterclass in swift storytelling. As Witwer notes, Obi-Wan uses three poses while waiting for his opponent to strike. First, the older Jedi takes the stance of his younger self. He then switches to an "Alec Guinness" pose. Finally, Kenobi goads Maul by using the same stance Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) used on Naboo. Maul takes the bait and charges, only to be quickly countered and defeated.
Overall, the duel portrayed just how far Obi-Wan had come as a character, and just how stuck in the past Maul truly was. As Witwer explained: "Maul realizes, 'Oh my goodness.' I've misread this. This is not a failed Jedi. This is not a hopeless man in the desert." In a tragic irony, just like Qui-Gon Jinn, Maul dies in Obi-Wan Kenobi's arms.