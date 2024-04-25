The Huge Chicago Med Star Set To Appear In FBI: International

In the wake of Luke Kleintank's announcement that he's leaving "FBI: International" ahead of its fourth season, the series has added a familiar face from another primetime drama to its roster. Colin Donnell, who played Dr. Connor Rhodes during the first four seasons of "Chicago Med," will appear in the last two episodes of Season 3, per People magazine.

Further details about the character Donnell will be portraying are being kept under wraps. It's also up in the air as to whether or not Donnell will join the drama during Season 4 as a regular. In any event, the actor will help plug an upcoming hole in the show's narrative created by Klentank's departure from the program, which will deprive "FBI: International" of one of its main series leads.

Donnell has been quite busy since leaving "Chicago Med" in 2019: he appeared as the lead in Peacock's "Irreverent," played Tommy Merlyn in "Arrow," and acted on Broadway as a fictionalized version of the late actor Roy Scheider in "The Shark is Broken," a musical retelling of the events behind the making of "Jaws." Donnell also dropped in on fellow former "Chicago Med" actor Brian Tee when he was directing an episode of the program. As Donnell settles into his new "FBI: Internaional" role, it looks like he won't be the only one shepherding the drama through the rest of its third year.