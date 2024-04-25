The Huge Chicago Med Star Set To Appear In FBI: International
In the wake of Luke Kleintank's announcement that he's leaving "FBI: International" ahead of its fourth season, the series has added a familiar face from another primetime drama to its roster. Colin Donnell, who played Dr. Connor Rhodes during the first four seasons of "Chicago Med," will appear in the last two episodes of Season 3, per People magazine.
Further details about the character Donnell will be portraying are being kept under wraps. It's also up in the air as to whether or not Donnell will join the drama during Season 4 as a regular. In any event, the actor will help plug an upcoming hole in the show's narrative created by Klentank's departure from the program, which will deprive "FBI: International" of one of its main series leads.
Donnell has been quite busy since leaving "Chicago Med" in 2019: he appeared as the lead in Peacock's "Irreverent," played Tommy Merlyn in "Arrow," and acted on Broadway as a fictionalized version of the late actor Roy Scheider in "The Shark is Broken," a musical retelling of the events behind the making of "Jaws." Donnell also dropped in on fellow former "Chicago Med" actor Brian Tee when he was directing an episode of the program. As Donnell settles into his new "FBI: Internaional" role, it looks like he won't be the only one shepherding the drama through the rest of its third year.
Teri Polo will also join FBI: International to close out Season 3
Colin Donnell won't be the only well-known actor joining "FBI: International" for the final two episodes of Season 3. Teri Polo — best known as Pam from the "Meet the Parents" series of films — will also show up at the end of the season alongside Donnell. Her role is undisclosed as well at press time, and there's no word as to whether or not this, too, is a test run for a possible full-time presence in Season 4. But there is a chance she may return for more episodes.
Beyond the departure of Luke Kleintank, "FBI: International" also lost another original cast member in Season 3. Heida Reed left the series in February, reportedly due to storyline-dictated reasons. Onscreen, Jamie Kellett decides to pursue a more stable life, which means giving up the squad and transferring to the Washington, D.C. branch of the team. And the changes go back even further — during Season 2, Eva-Jane Willis came aboard as Megan "Smitty" Garretson, replacing Christine Paul's Katrin Jaeger, who was written out of the series after being promoted to a higher-ranking branch of the FBI. Hopefully, Season 4 will bring on less turbulent times for the show.