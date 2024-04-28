Owen Wilson Turned Down Millions For An OJ Simpson Movie For One Reason

There's an O.J. Simpson movie in the works, and you may not be shocked to learn that veteran actor Owen Wilson simply wasn't interested in the project.

In the Rambling Reporter column in The Hollywood Reporter, which rounds up random tidbits of entertainment news, the outlet spoke to Joshua Newton, a British director who has reportedly filmed about half an hour of "The Juice," a "satirical thriller" that he originally titled "Nicole and O.J." Charlotte Kirk and Boris Kodjoe play Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson, respectively, and Newton says that he had a much higher-profile star in mind for a role. Apparently, the main plot of the film focuses on Douglas McCann, an attorney who ends up embroiled in conspiracy theories surrounding the troubled football star.

"Owen Wilson was perfect for the role," Newton told the outlet. "I actually had a meeting with him in Santa Monica. Everybody loved the script. His agent wanted him to do it. We offered him $12 million. But at the end of the lunch, Owen stood up and said, 'If you think I'm going to take the lead role in a movie about how O.J. didn't do it, you've got to be kidding me.' "

Newton went on to say that he found an ideal actor to play McCann, though he didn't reveal their identity, and said he also hoped to shoot more of this film soon.