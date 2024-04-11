OJ Simpson's Final Film Will Resurrect His Naked Gun Character - As A Zombie?
"Naked Gun" star and NFL running back OJ Simpson died on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76, due to complications involving cancer. However, low-budget horror movie fans might see him play his most iconic acting role one last time in "Mayday Z," also known as "Zombies on a Plane," in 2025.
"Mayday Z" follows a billionaire (Eric Roberts) and his family as they try to survive a plane ride overtaken by the undead. B-movie veteran Michael Paré directs and stars in the flick, joining a cast that includes Tara Reid and Tom Proctor, with posthumous performances from WWE wrestler the Iron Sheik and Coolio. Simpson's character is listed as Nordberg — the same name as the detective he played in the "Naked Gun" movies — suggesting that "Mayday Z" may be a parody that riffs on his most famous on-screen role. Moreover, the plot implies that he could be a zombie, even though the "Naked Gun" films portray Nordberg as practically invincible.
Truthfully, there isn't enough information about "Mayday Z" to know if Simpson's character will be the same Nordberg he portrayed in the legendary spoof comedy franchise. That said, it's worth noting that the film is slated to be released the same year Paramount Pictures hopes the "Naked Gun" brand will be hot again.
The Naked Gun will return with Liam Neeson in 2025
Seth MacFarlane's "Naked Gun" reboot is one of the movies that might blow audiences away in 2025. Liam Neeson is set to portray the son of Leslie Nielsen's Frank Drebin from the original films, but it's unknown if any of Nordberg's family will also be along for the ride.
"The Naked Gun" will be directed by Akiva Schaffer from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dan Gregor, MacFarlane, and Mark Hentemann. Little is known about the film's plot at the moment, other than it will follow Nielsen's character getting into the types of misadventures his father was known for, presumably while trying to fight crime.
It remains to be seen if "The Naked Gun" will generate more interest than "Mayday Z" when 2025 rolls around. However, Neeson told The Hollywood Reporter he's excited about the project, saying, "It's a good script, and there's a few laugh-out-loud moments in it." He also noted that while the movie will be silly, he's playing his character completely straight-laced, which should please fans of Nielsen's detective from the original trilogy.