OJ Simpson's Final Film Will Resurrect His Naked Gun Character - As A Zombie?

"Naked Gun" star and NFL running back OJ Simpson died on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76, due to complications involving cancer. However, low-budget horror movie fans might see him play his most iconic acting role one last time in "Mayday Z," also known as "Zombies on a Plane," in 2025.

"Mayday Z" follows a billionaire (Eric Roberts) and his family as they try to survive a plane ride overtaken by the undead. B-movie veteran Michael Paré directs and stars in the flick, joining a cast that includes Tara Reid and Tom Proctor, with posthumous performances from WWE wrestler the Iron Sheik and Coolio. Simpson's character is listed as Nordberg — the same name as the detective he played in the "Naked Gun" movies — suggesting that "Mayday Z" may be a parody that riffs on his most famous on-screen role. Moreover, the plot implies that he could be a zombie, even though the "Naked Gun" films portray Nordberg as practically invincible.

Truthfully, there isn't enough information about "Mayday Z" to know if Simpson's character will be the same Nordberg he portrayed in the legendary spoof comedy franchise. That said, it's worth noting that the film is slated to be released the same year Paramount Pictures hopes the "Naked Gun" brand will be hot again.