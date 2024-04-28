The X-Men Animated Opening In LEGO Is A Marvel You Can't Miss

When it comes to theme songs, few are more notable, catchy, and unskippable than the anthem that plays over the opening of "X-Men: The Animated Series." It's so iconic that when "X-Men '97" was in development, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige stipulated the revival needed the intro song to make the show's return possible. And so, when the revival finally arrived on Disney+, it brought the theme back with updated graphics and animation. Now, to celebrate the series' success, YouTube channel LegoBricks Studio has re-animated the intro using models from the Mecabricks website, transforming Marvel's mighty mutants into minifigs battling each other in a world made of LEGO.

The animation replaces the X-Men, their iconic text intros, and moments from the show with LEGO-style substitutions. As he does in the show's opening montage, Cyclops uses his optic beams to slice down Sentinels, but here they break apart like, well, LEGO, while Rogue is shown hurling one of the mutant-hunting robots to the ground with her amazing powers. The animation takes full advantage of its LEGO setting, with Beast even spinning his minifig head to change his expression.

The video isn't an exact remake of the "X-Men '97" opening. It doesn't feature Morph, for example, and it takes some creative liberties by adding characters like Deadpool, who don't exist in the real intro. Still, the video is an impressive display of creativity, translating the iconic cartoon's opening credits into the world of LEGO.