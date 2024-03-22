Marvel's Kevin Feige Had Two Conditions To Make X-Men '97

It's not uncommon in the modern entertainment landscape for streamers to revive popular '90s television series. It's not always a successful endeavor. However, "X-Men '97" seems to have everyone saying the same thing: it's great. The Disney+ series looks to be a worthy successor to the iconic '90s cartoon, and it appears Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had the right idea with a couple of stipulations for making the continuation a reality.

When Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming at Marvel, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about "X-Men '97," he revealed how Feige gave him two requirements if they were going to push forward with the idea. "Following the success of 'What If...?', when we were able to make more animated shows, ['X-Men '97'] was my first idea out of the box," Winderbaum explained. "And Kevin [Feige] was like, 'Alright, if we can get the [original] cast and we can get the song, let's do it.' And fortunately, we were able to do that."

Much of the original cast is, indeed, back, and the rights to the legendary theme song are secured, as evidenced by snippets of the "X-Men: The Animated Series" theme popping up in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Ms. Marvel." The results are bound to be pure nostalgia and a throwback to a time when superhero shows could exist as their own thing without needing to connect to a dozen other projects.