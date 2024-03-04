Every New Character Confirmed In X-Men '97

Alyson Court voiced the original Jubilee, though that role will now be played by Holly Chou. According to Entertainment Weekly, producers wanted "more authentic representation" this time around. "Court recognizes that voicing an Asian character like Jubilee as a Canadian actress in the '90s was a product of its time," the outlet reports. However, Court hasn't left the character behind altogether. Instead, the performer joins "X-Men '97" as Abcissa, a Jubilee variant from one of the most trippy stories in Wolverine's history.

Introduced in 1992's "Wolverine" Vol. 2 #52 by Larry Hama and Marc Silvestri, Abcissa is who Jubilee would have become if she had decided that working for Mojo was a fair exchange for saving nearly everyone in existence. Jubilee is actually able to meet her possible future self before even she makes up her mind, thanks to all the time anomalies Mojo causes when messing with reality's curtain call, aka the Big Crunch. When Jubilee officially turns Mojo's offer down, however, Abcissa immediately blips into nothingness. Luckily, Jubilee's choice doesn't imperil the cosmos, thanks to Wolverine "convincing" Mojo to leave the Big Crunch alone by threatening the Spineless One with an antimatter missile.

"X-Men '97," however, is giving Abcissa a new lease on life. Does this mean Mojo will appear on the show as well and threaten the universe in a similar manner? Perhaps he, Jubilee, and Abcissa can resolve their differences over a bowl of chili fries this time around.