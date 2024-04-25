Michael B. Jordan's Vampire Movie Look Has Marvel Fans Seeing Blade

After collaborating on "Fruitvale Station," "Creed," and "Black Panther," Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler will sink their teeth into a vampire movie. Warner Bros. is handling the project, so it won't be a Marvel flick. Despite this, fans are comparing it to "Blade" in the wake of some set photos hitting the web.

First look at Michael B. Jordan on set in the untitled Ryan Coogler vampire flick. (https://t.co/s8Ge3OIpoh) pic.twitter.com/BY8Xu9SoiR — The Streamr (@The_Streamr) April 24, 2024

The untitled thriller — which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, and Delroy Lindo — will reportedly be set in the South during the Jim Crow era. Jordan is slated to play twin brothers, which should differentiate this vampire opus from stories about Marvel's famous Daywalker. That said, some fans, including X (formerly known as Twitter user) @Parkour_Lewis, believe that an image depicting Jordan sporting shades and walking in daylight is reminiscent of the Marvel character, writing, "Michael B. Jordan and the 'B' is for 'Blade?'"

Since some people are worried about Marvel's long-gestating "Blade" movie never seeing the light of day, Coogler and Jordan's bloodsucking thriller might be the next best thing. With that in mind, let's look at more comments about the mysterious project.