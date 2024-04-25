Michael B. Jordan's Vampire Movie Look Has Marvel Fans Seeing Blade
After collaborating on "Fruitvale Station," "Creed," and "Black Panther," Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler will sink their teeth into a vampire movie. Warner Bros. is handling the project, so it won't be a Marvel flick. Despite this, fans are comparing it to "Blade" in the wake of some set photos hitting the web.
First look at Michael B. Jordan on set in the untitled Ryan Coogler vampire flick.
(https://t.co/s8Ge3OIpoh) pic.twitter.com/BY8Xu9SoiR
— The Streamr (@The_Streamr) April 24, 2024
The untitled thriller — which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, and Delroy Lindo — will reportedly be set in the South during the Jim Crow era. Jordan is slated to play twin brothers, which should differentiate this vampire opus from stories about Marvel's famous Daywalker. That said, some fans, including X (formerly known as Twitter user) @Parkour_Lewis, believe that an image depicting Jordan sporting shades and walking in daylight is reminiscent of the Marvel character, writing, "Michael B. Jordan and the 'B' is for 'Blade?'"
Since some people are worried about Marvel's long-gestating "Blade" movie never seeing the light of day, Coogler and Jordan's bloodsucking thriller might be the next best thing. With that in mind, let's look at more comments about the mysterious project.
Some Marvel fans want Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler to make a Blade movie
Wesley Snipes won't return as Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Mahershala Ali is set to bring the next iteration of the Daywalker to life. However, some fans would rather see another actor in the iconic role. "Michael B. Jordan could've played Blade," @Junyawannabee wrote on X, echoing the view of other social media users who enjoyed the set photos.
Furthermore, some fans believe that Jordan and Ryan Coogler's movie will have Marvel's bigwigs feeling worried. "Kevin Feige watching Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler working on what is clearly going to be a much better much cooler movie than Blade," @illjoy_ added, followed by a GIF of Steve Carrell's "Morning Show" character freaking out.
Jordan and Coogler's upcoming vampire movie is generating some buzz, and it isn't the only horror project the director is working on. Ryan Coogler is reviving "The X-Files" with a diverse cast and spooky storylines that should please fans of the original. However, it seems Marvel aficionados would rather see him get "Blade" up and running.