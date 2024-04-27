Star Wars: Who Trained Mace Windu To Be A Jedi?

Ask any "Star Wars" fan — any prequel fan, at least — to name their five favorite Jedi, and Mace Windu is likely to come up. After all, when you sport a purple lightsaber and are played by Samuel L. Jackson, you're likely to become a popular character. But, as suave and fierce as Mace is throughout the "Star Wars" prequels, especially the latter two, the films provide very little information about his past.

Supplementary stories have plugged in bits and pieces over the years, including the Legends novel "Shatterpoints," which remains a popular read even after being delisted from the official canon. Under Disney, we've gotten other glimpses into Mace's backstory, including "Tales of the Jedi," which explores his relationship and apparent rivalry with Count Dooku. But even in that show, Mace is already a fully-fledged Jedi Knight, earning his council seat over Dooku when all is said and done.

If you want to dig into Mace Windu's younger years, you can check out "Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic – Mace Windu," a comic from 2017 that includes stories from the Jedi Master's youth. In the comic, he's apprenticed to a Jedi Master named Cyslin Myr. Myr is a Mirialan, the same species as Jedi Luminara Unduli and Ahsoka villain Barriss Offee. Mirialans have a particularly strong connection to the Force, and though we still don't know much about Cyslin Myr, she was clearly gifted. Under her training, Mace Windu becomes one of the most powerful Jedi in "Star Wars," though her training doesn't save him in the end.