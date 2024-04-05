Star Wars Confirms What Happened To Ahsoka Villain Barriss Offee After The Clone Wars

"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" Season 2 has been revealed as "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" and the announcement trailer shows the return of a character we haven't seen in many years: Barriss Offee. The Jedi apprentice-turned-villain studies under Luminara Unduli during the Clone Wars and shares some formative experiences with Ahsoka Tano. Their friendship ends when Barriss bombs the Jedi Temple to protest the war, framing Ahsoka for the crime and causing her expulsion from the order. Now, we finally know what happens to Barriss after she's convicted for her violent act.

Like "Tales of the Jedi," "Tales of the Empire" will consist of six short animated episodes following two characters. The 1st season focuses on Ahsoka and Count Dooku, and this new Imperial set of stories features Barriss and Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth. Other popular characters like Grand Admiral Thrawn, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and the Imperial Grand Inquisitor also appear in the trailer.

From the looks of it, Barriss' episodes take place shortly after the rise of the Empire. The trailer shows her being recruited by the Inquisitorius, training brutally with the Grand Inquisitor, and finally coming face-to-face with Darth Vader. Given that Anakin Skywalker is the reason Barriss is imprisoned in the first place — an act that, ironically, makes her one of the Jedi to survive Order 66 — it should be particularly interesting to see how Vader treats her.