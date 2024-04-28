Rebecca Ferguson Has A Weird Dune 3 Hope - But It Will Probably Never Happen

As one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2024, "Dune: Part Two" blew audiences away at the box office, so it's easy to see why fans are clamoring for director Denis Villeneuve to make another film in this universe. Villeneuve has already said that he'll helm "Dune Messiah," but on one condition: it has to be better than "Dune: Part Two." Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica in the "Dune" movies, has also stated what she wants from a potential future installment, and it's far more esoteric.

Ferguson spoke with The Playlist about the prospect of "Dune 3" and how the creative team has a massive legacy to live up to. She also explained what she, personally, would like to have happen in the third film. "I would love to see Timothee [Chalamet] turn into a worm."

Chalamet, of course, plays protagonist Paul Atreides in the "Dune" movies, but that character never turns into a sandworm in any of the novels. Instead, that "honor" belongs to Paul's son, Leto II, the grossest "Dune" character whose final form we may never see on the big screen. Altering the storyline to have Paul become the worm emperor would be a pretty major change, although it would be fun to see how technological wizardry would transform current Hollywood "It Boy" Timothee Chalamet into one of the giant creatures.