Stranger Things: Only One Character Has A Higher Kill Count Than Eleven

You can't be an Eggo-loving military experiment without capping a few bad guys. Such is the burden that comes with "Stranger Things" hero Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who can make heads pop with a mere thought. Understandably, this ability means that there's a high death count linked to the biggest hero of Hawkins, who's racked up an incredible 21 kills since Netflix's flagship show began in 2016, according to an analysis by Decider. Soldiers, scientists, and unfortunate souls infected by the Upside Down have succumbed to Eleven's powers. But there's one other character who has done almost twice as much damage, and understandably, it's her terrifying nemesis, Henry Creel, aka Vecna, aka One (Jamie Campbell Bower).

As a villain, Henry has plenty of accolades, even being the "Stranger Things" villain that made Millie Bobby Brown break down in tears. Up to now, according to Decider, the problem child of the Creel family has taken out a terrifying 40 people who were outmatched by the Upside Down's greatest threat. Some of them were, of course, members of his own family, but over the years, Victor has quite literally snapped up victims that were even pinned to axe-thrashing dungeon master Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).

But while Eleven's hit list is full of certified kills throughout her time on "Stranger Things," there's one target that hit closer to home at the end of "Stranger Things" Season 4, and it's a number that might not stick by the time the final season rolls around.