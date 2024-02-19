The Stranger Things Villain That Made Millie Bobby Brown Break Down In Tears

"Stranger Things" has featured plenty of memorable villains over the years, but none more terrifying, formidable, or grotesque than Vecna (Jamie Campbell-Bower). Introduced initially as just another mysterious, powerful figure based in the Upside Down, it's eventually revealed in "Stranger Things" Season 4 that Vecna is a disfigured Henry Creel, aka One, who was banished from the show's prime dimension by a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) prior to the premiere episode. Few of the series' villains have felt quite as dangerous as Vecna, and it turns out that "Stranger Things" fans weren't the only ones who were terrified when they met him for the first time.

In a July 2022 interview with Variety, Campbell-Bower revealed that his "Stranger Things" co-star Brown cried the first time that she filmed a scene with him in costume as Vecna. "They brought her up into a position where she's bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears," the actor recalled. "She wouldn't look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing." He noted that it didn't take Brown long to recover from her initial, overwhelming reaction to seeing Vecna in person.

"After she cried and I made it obvious that she knew it was me, one of the things she said was that, 'I knew it was you when I could smell cigarettes,' because I'm a smoker," Campbell-Bower added. Unfortunately for Brown, it looks like she may still have, at the very least, one more scene to film opposite Vecna.