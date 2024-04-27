AI Turns Marvel & DC Characters Into Gangsters In What Looks Like A Guy Ritchie Movie

It's a common prompt for chronic AI users to put comic book characters into interesting situations, such as depicting Marvel heroes in the context of the American Revolutionary War. TikTok user @darkside.ai has now shown what Iron Man, Batman, and numerous other characters would look like if they were gangsters, which appears to translate to lots of tattoos and sunglasses.

While the prompt says these are mere "gangsters," it's not hard to see how the AI may have taken inspiration from Guy Ritchie movies like "Snatch." Ritchie has a distinct filmmaking style that's dirty and more underground than his contemporaries, particularly in his early days. This is likely why other AI users have used his films as an influence, such as one person who used AI to create a Harry Potter trailer with Ritchie's style.

The video features Marvel and DC characters seemingly ripped out of "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels." Loki and Superman look pretty fly in what seems like their hideouts, as they're next to huge stacks of cash. Of course, it's a tad strange Superman has a gun when he's, you know, Superman. Even Groot has fallen in with a bad crowd; he's seen holding a cigar, even though it seems ill-advised for a giant tree to be near a flame like that.