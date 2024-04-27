AI Turns Marvel & DC Characters Into Gangsters In What Looks Like A Guy Ritchie Movie
It's a common prompt for chronic AI users to put comic book characters into interesting situations, such as depicting Marvel heroes in the context of the American Revolutionary War. TikTok user @darkside.ai has now shown what Iron Man, Batman, and numerous other characters would look like if they were gangsters, which appears to translate to lots of tattoos and sunglasses.
While the prompt says these are mere "gangsters," it's not hard to see how the AI may have taken inspiration from Guy Ritchie movies like "Snatch." Ritchie has a distinct filmmaking style that's dirty and more underground than his contemporaries, particularly in his early days. This is likely why other AI users have used his films as an influence, such as one person who used AI to create a Harry Potter trailer with Ritchie's style.
The video features Marvel and DC characters seemingly ripped out of "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels." Loki and Superman look pretty fly in what seems like their hideouts, as they're next to huge stacks of cash. Of course, it's a tad strange Superman has a gun when he's, you know, Superman. Even Groot has fallen in with a bad crowd; he's seen holding a cigar, even though it seems ill-advised for a giant tree to be near a flame like that.
Would you want to see a Guy Ritchie superhero movie?
The AI gangster superheroes are pretty cool, provided one doesn't examine the finer details too closely. Gangster Batman looks more like Jared Leto's Joker than the Dark Knight, but what's even stranger is that he's sans shirt and instead has a bat symbol seemingly stapled to his chest. The AI also missed an opportunity to give Venom a more distinct transformation, as he essentially looks the way he always does. And it must be laundry day for Daredevil, only distinguishable thanks to his red mask as he's wearing a white tank top.
With these AI-generated images of gangster superheroes and villains, it's enough to wonder what a genuine Guy Ritchie comic book film would look like. It probably wouldn't be anything akin to "Snatch." Around 2018, there was speculation Ritchie was attached to direct a Marvel Movie about Captain Britain and the Black Knight, aka Dane Whitman (Kit Harington's "Eternals" character). Nothing ever came from those rumors, but given the source material, it's a safe bet the movie would've been more similar to "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" than "RocknRolla."
At one point, Ritchie was attached to direct the live-action "Hercules" movie for Disney, but reports suggest he has since dropped out due to being too busy. Perhaps someday, he'll lend his talents to the world of superheroes, even if they don't involve Wonder Woman with a face tattoo.