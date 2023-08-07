Guy Ritchie's Harry Potter Movie Is Too Good To Be True

AI presents an existential threat to numerous industries and remains a major component of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Still, people will try to showcase its capabilities, often in the form of copying other artists' styles. Wes Anderson AI creations have been done to death thanks to the director's unique aesthetic sensibilities, but now, Guy Ritchie has gotten in on the fun.

Ritchie's movies also tend to have similarities across the board, particularly when looking at his early work. The likes of "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" and "Snatch" are British crime films with a penchant for fast cuts and snappy character introductions. It was only a matter of time until someone paired his style with another popular British property — "Harry Potter." TikTok user Yellow Medusa uploaded a video of "Harry Potter" in the style of Guy Ritchie. Harry narrates the entire thing, establishing that criminal wizard Voldemort murdered his parents, forcing him to live with his terrible aunt and uncle until Hagrid came to whisk him away to Hogwarts. It also wouldn't be a Ritchie parody without drug references, and in this world, Fred and George Weasley are the ones who have that on lock.

In a weird way, Harry being in a Guy Ritchie movie kind of works. He's a rapscallion on the wrong side of the tracks who gets a crew together to take down bigger crime bosses. But it also showcases the limitations of AI and how it can't replicate actual human writers.