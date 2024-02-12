AI Reimagines Marvel Heroes In The American Revolutionary War (And It's Amazing)

What if Marvel's famous heroes and villains received a "revolutionary" makeover? The YouTube channel Reimagining Films with AI, one of many that use artificial intelligence to reskin famous intellectual property for giggles and views, uploaded a video in early 2023 that reimagines everyone from Magneto to Gamora in outfits reminiscent of the American Revolution. There are 24 new designs to peruse, with more corsets and cloaks than the average Renaissance fair.

Some of these iterations, like the Incredible Hulk, are essentially unchanged — the big guy's just sporting a little patriotic chest paint and aggressive bedhead. Others, like the Green Goblin, are functionally new characters. Of course, the most interesting results occur when the original costume perfectly blends with the additional concept. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this is best represented by Captain America, who looks ready to swim across the Delaware with the entire Continental Army at his back.

Aside from the skill of the creator, there's another reason why these designs work so well. Marvel loves to reinvent its heroes in new periods and new locales. While audiences might not see too much of it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the comics and the animated series "What If...?" play in the sandbox of constant change, which means that an American Revolution-era Spider-Man isn't impossible.