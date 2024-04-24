NCIS Season 21 Episode 8 Isn't The First Time Tim Russ Has Appeared In The Franchise

Contains mild spoilers for "NCIS" Season 21 Episode 8 — "Heartless"

Tim Russ is a journeyman actor with dozens of roles under his belt — and three of those parts have involved popping up behind the crime tape-laden barriers of the "NCIS" world.

In the Season 21 episode "Heartless," he's Dr. Erik Harper, a cardiothoracic surgeon and doctor whose training session with a group of young doctors is tragically interrupted by his kidnapping and murder. It's up to the team to find out why Harper's been killed and by whom, a case that ends up paving the way toward a new romance for Alden Parker (Gary Cole). Russ also shows up during Season 3's "Jeopardy." This much briefer part sees him playing Jerry Kemper, head of security at a luxury car rental service located at a hotel where Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly) is staying when she's kidnapped due to her connection to Ziva David (Cote de Pablo).

The most substantive role Russ has essayed in the "NCIS" universe by far this far is his part on "NCIS: New Orleans." There, he plays Felix Hill in Season 4's "The Ties that Bind." Felix is an old friend of Dwayne Pride's (Scott Bakula); he owns Delilah's, the jazz club where the NCIS team leader's mother used to perform when he was a youth. But a lot has changed since then, and Felix may be linked to the death of a Navy underclassman — and also connected to an underground network of drug pushers.

While Russ' parts have been wide-ranging over the years, the actor has specialized in playing one specific type of character.