NCIS Season 21 Teases A New Romance For Alden Parker

Fans know about some of Alden Parker's former loves. He was married before to Vivian Kolchak (Terri Polo) and previously had a fling with Joy Sullivan Aaronson (Rachel Ticotin). It'd be nice for audiences to see him get into a relationship that lasts, but could that be with Dr. Clara Logan?

As of this writing, there's no indication that Christina Kirk will return for future "NCIS" episodes. Granted, only two more episodes remain for "NCIS" Season 21. There's always a chance she could secretly appear in one of those installments, but perhaps the "NCIS" creative team wanted to see how viewers took to Kirk's performance before bringing the character back for more adventures. "NCIS" has been renewed for Season 22, and even though Sean Murray is uncertain about McGee's future, it's probably a safe bet Gary Cole's Parker will stick around. And he could need a new lady love to add some extra flair to new episodes.

It's also possible that Parker and Logan will never get together, and fans won't see the character again. The ending with the two wanting to refer to one another by their first names could've been a heartwarming way to end the story, tying a bow on what was a horrific ordeal. Even if they don't start dating, at least they both came out of the situation all right. Plus, if Parker ever needs the expertise of a good cardiac specialist, he knows who to call.