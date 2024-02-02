Star Trek's Tuvok Actor Tim Russ Almost Played An Iconic The Next Generation Character

Tim Russ is a stalwart of the "Star Trek" franchise, known for playing Tuvok on "Star Trek: Voyager" and a couple of episodes of "Star Trek: Picard." However, he had to graft his way into the sci-fi saga, which meant some failed auditions and a small role as a different character in "Star Trek: Generations." Regarding the auditions, Russ told TrekMovie that he tried out to play Geordi La Forge on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," only to lose out to LeVar Burton.

"I went in to read for it once or twice, and I subsequently went in to read for the doctor's role in Deep Space Nine and then eventually Voyager. At the time, I wasn't aware that LeVar Burton was also up for it. That might have been a straight offer [without audition]. He was the only well-known name from the States that was in that series; that is one of the reasons they brought him in."

Russ added that he tried out for all of the "Star Trek" series in the lead-up to "Voyager." However, while he was unsuccessful at landing parts like La Forge, he still made a positive impression on the right people. Ultimately, the actor's hard work and patience paid off, and, in the end, he felt more suited to playing Tuvok.