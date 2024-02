Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Star Trek's Tuvok Actor Tim Russ Almost Played An Iconic The Next Generation Character

Tim Russ is a stalwart of the "Star Trek" franchise, known for playing Tuvok on "Star Trek: Voyager" and a couple of episodes of "Star Trek: Picard." However, he had to graft his way into the sci-fi saga, which meant some failed auditions and a small role as a different character in "Star Trek: Generations." Regarding the auditions, Russ told TrekMovie that he tried out to play Geordi La Forge on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," only to lose out to LeVar Burton.

"I went in to read for it once or twice, and I subsequently went in to read for the doctor's role in Deep Space Nine and then eventually Voyager. At the time, I wasn't aware that LeVar Burton was also up for it. That might have been a straight offer [without audition]. He was the only well-known name from the States that was in that series; that is one of the reasons they brought him in."

Russ added that he tried out for all of the "Star Trek" series in the lead-up to "Voyager." However, while he was unsuccessful at landing parts like La Forge, he still made a positive impression on the right people. Ultimately, the actor's hard work and patience paid off, and, in the end, he felt more suited to playing Tuvok.