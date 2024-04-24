What's The Song In That New White Claw Commercial?

The new commercial for White Claw sees a young man assemble some buddies to enjoy alcoholic beverages together like they're some kind of party Avengers. The vibe is all about having a good time, which is in line with a previous White Claw ad using "Hello Today" by Black Honey as its soundtrack. This time around, the White Claw commercial song is the true track of the summer — "Lil Boo Thang" by Paul Russell.

The song samples "Best of My Love" from The Emotions but was written by Earth, Wind & Fire's Al McKay and Maurice White. That duo's artistry had a huge resurgence in 2023, as one of their band's classic songs, "Reasons," was on the incredible "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" soundtrack. However, "Lil Boo Thang" found success on a smaller screen, namely social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Russell initially only released a 21-second clip of the song in the summer of 2023. It quickly went mega-viral before the release of the full song, which arrived as a proper single in August of that year. Russell explained to Billboard what made the track stand out, saying, "I think what makes the song special is the fact that so many of us are ready to just forget about whatever is happening around us and enjoy the good things in life — not just thinking back to good times in the past but creating new ones in the present day."