The Big Bang Theory's Stuart Actor Almost Played A Different Character

When fans think of "The Big Bang Theory," they may think of one of its main characters — specifically, Howard Wolowitz, the would-be womanizer turned family man played throughout the series by Simon Helberg. They may also be shocked to learn that the role was actually written for an entirely different actor.

In the wrong hands, the character of Howard could have been uniquely awful; he often treated women terribly, and even after settling down with Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch), he still definitely has his incredibly difficult moments. According to an oral history of the series — "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" by Jessica Radloff — the role of Howard was intended for Kevin Sussman.

As co-creator Bill Prady told Radloff, "The part of Wolowitz was written for Kevin. We loved him, especially after he first came in and auditioned for Leonard [Hofstadter, eventually played by Johnny Galecki] in the first pilot." However, there was a problem — Sussman was wrapping up an arc on America Ferrera's beloved workplace sitcom "Ugly Betty," and ABC refused to let Sussman leave his contract behind for a starring spot on a rival network.

"ABC had an option on Kevin and wouldn't release him," said casting director Ken Miller. "And then the sad part is, he was never on 'Ugly Betty' after that again. They kept him from getting that role on 'Big Bang.'"