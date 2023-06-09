Why Stuart From The Big Bang Theory Looks So Familiar

Between the fall of 2007 and the spring of 2019, you'd have been hard-pressed to find a bigger hit in the small screen realm than "The Big Bang Theory." During the sitcom's 12-season run, fans tuned-in in droves to see what nerd-centric hijinks Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), and their pals would get into.

As it was, many of those hijinks unfolded in the cozy confines of The Comic Center of Pasadena, which was owned and operated by fellow comic book lover Stuart Bloom. Though initially a secondary character, Stuart would become a regular presence in the gang's various endeavors both in and out of his store. He eventually even earned his very own romantic subplot when he hired Lauren Lapkus' Denise to help run the beloved Comic Center.

Stuart would appear in 84 episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" before all was said and done, becoming a legit favorite among the series' fans. That was in no small part the result of the crack comedic work of Kevin Sussman, who portrayed Stuart throughout his "The Big Bang Theory" tenure. Sussman likely looked familiar to many series fans, thanks to his long career. Here's where you might've seen the actor before.