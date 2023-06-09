Why Stuart From The Big Bang Theory Looks So Familiar
Between the fall of 2007 and the spring of 2019, you'd have been hard-pressed to find a bigger hit in the small screen realm than "The Big Bang Theory." During the sitcom's 12-season run, fans tuned-in in droves to see what nerd-centric hijinks Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), and their pals would get into.
As it was, many of those hijinks unfolded in the cozy confines of The Comic Center of Pasadena, which was owned and operated by fellow comic book lover Stuart Bloom. Though initially a secondary character, Stuart would become a regular presence in the gang's various endeavors both in and out of his store. He eventually even earned his very own romantic subplot when he hired Lauren Lapkus' Denise to help run the beloved Comic Center.
Stuart would appear in 84 episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" before all was said and done, becoming a legit favorite among the series' fans. That was in no small part the result of the crack comedic work of Kevin Sussman, who portrayed Stuart throughout his "The Big Bang Theory" tenure. Sussman likely looked familiar to many series fans, thanks to his long career. Here's where you might've seen the actor before.
Wet Hot American Summer found Kevin Sussman working some comedic magic
Not surprisingly, "The Big Bang Theory" was far from Kevin Sussman's first ride at the comedy rodeo. In fact, one of the actor's earliest roles came on a legit all-timer in the vaunted annals of cult-hit comedies. That cult hit is none other than the star-studded summer camp spoof "Wet Hot American Summer."
The film debuted to raves at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival, with audiences legitimately wowed by its raucous sense of humor, and its absolutely stacked cast of rising Hollywood talent, including Michael Showalter, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Ken Marino, and Bradley Cooper among many others. Star power aside, the film failed to make much of an impact during an extremely limited theatrical run later that year. Once "Wet Hot American Summer" made its way to the home video market, however, it quickly became a late-night staple for viewers who continue to obsess over its every comically absurdist entanglement.
Over the years, the film has gone from a cult hit to a legit comedic sensation, even spawning a pair of streaming spin-off series. As for Kevin Sussman, he appeared in the original "Wet Hot American Summer" as the generally mild-mannered Steve, who lingers largely on the periphery of the action until the final act Camp Firewood Talent Show. And if you've seen the film, you know his act hilariously steals the show. Ditto for his return in the prequel series, titled "First Day of Camp."
Sussman had a complicated relationship with the title character on Ugly Betty
Kevin Sussman followed "Wet Hot American Summer" with a string of supporting turns in major Hollywood productions, including "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," "Changing Lanes," "Sweet Home Alabama," and "Hitch." He also booked brief small screen runs on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and "ER." But in 2006, he scored a major recurring gig on ABC's surprise hit sitcom, "Ugly Betty."
Sussman's "Ugly Betty" stint began during its inaugural season, with the actor playing Walter, the high school sweetheart of main character Betty Suarez (America Ferrara). Walter understandably earned the ire of "Ugly Betty" fans during the pilot episode after breaking up with Betty to pursue a mutual acquaintance. The breakup didn't last long, however, with the couple's on-again, off-again thing continuing for the better part of the entire first season. As for the ire, it never quite ended, in large part because the bulk of "Ugly Betty" fandom also spent much of that season shipping her and the dashing Henry Grubstank (Christopher Gorham).
The "Ugly Betty" writing team finally brought Walter's and Betty's affair to an end late in the season, with the former packing up and leaving town for a new job. While some fans weren't all that sad to see Walter go, we can't help but think series creatives were sincerely bummed to lose a comedic talent like Sussman.
Sussman almost got pummeled by George Clooney in Burn After Reading
A year after Kevin Sussman's "Ugly Betty" gig ended, he got the call so many actors have longed for over the years, with Joel and Ethan Coen tabbing him for a role in their film, "Burn After Reading." The 2008 film fronted some legit superstar talent in the likes of Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney. It also boasted an ace supporting cast that featured Tilda Swinton, John Malkovich, Richard Jenkins, and J.K. Simmons, pitting one and all in a madcap farce involving government goons, CIA spy games, and, naturally, overly ambitious personal fitness gurus.
Sussman's role in the action was admittedly small in scale, with the actor logging a mere few minutes of screen time. But a single scene in a Coen Brothers film can return comedic gold. And Sussman's brief appearance in "Burn After Reading" results in just such a scene, with his nameless character hilariously getting into a car crash, and then an ill-fated foot race with Clooney's CIA agent, Harry Pfarrar.
Harry is fleeter of foot, eventually dragging the man to the ground, demanding to know which clandestine agency he works for. Terrified, the man repeatedly, and almost robotically blurts out, "Tuchman Marsh!," before revealing he works for a law firm hired by Harry's soon-to-be ex-wife. And Sussman's line readings in the scene rank arguably among the film's low-key comedic highlights.
The Dropout found Sussman playing a dodgy fictional Theranos lab tech
Though Kevin Sussman has made a steady career for himself on the comedy scene, he's proven quite adept at playing drama as well. And the actor's dramatic chops were most recently on display during a 3-episode stint on Hulu's critically-acclaimed mini-series, "The Dropout."
The series is currently available to stream on the Hulu platform. And if you've yet to catch up to it, the series — which is based on the rise and fall of Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes — is well worth a look. Amanda Seyfried plays the role of Holmes, delivering what may be the finest performance of her career. While Seyfried is the undeniable star of the show, her scene-devouring work is further bolstered by equally solid dramatic turns from a supporting cast including William H. Macy, Sam Waterston, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and many others.
Sussman earned solid notes for his work in the series, appearing as Theranos lab director Mark Roessler. The character is believed to be a fictionalized version of the real Theranos lab boss, Adam Rosendorff, who was eventually revealed to be the whistleblower that helped bring Holmes and the company down. Despite Roessler's arc making for great drama, it seems Rosendorff was none too impressed with how the fictional version of himself was scripted in "The Dropout," recently suing Hulu's parent company, Walt Disney Co., for defamation.