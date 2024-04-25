The Actor Originally Cast In Eminem's Stan Music Video Before Devon Sawa

For an actor with a filmography as prolific as Devon Sawa, it may seem odd for a music video to feature one of his most prominent roles. Then again, most music videos aren't like Eminem's "Stan," which sees Sawa play an obsessive fan writing letters to the rapper, becoming more unhinged as time goes on without a response. Now, Sawa has revealed that there was a different actor in mind.

Sawa spoke with Entertainment Tonight while promoting the 3rd season of "Chucky," a show he was supposed to walk away from after Season 1. During the interview, he discussed the "Stan" music video, and revealed, "They went out to Macaulay Culkin first. I think that they wanted him, and he wasn't available or didn't want to do it or whatever." Culkin is one of many actors who struggled to find work after an iconic role (in his case, "Home Alone"). Undoubtedly, a high-profile role in an Eminem video would've given him some recognition.

As it stands, Culkin turned the part down, and Dr. Dre pitched Sawa. The actor continued, "Then Dre, who had just seen 'Final Destination' and was a fan, suggested [me]." The rest is music video history, and today, the term "stan" has entered internet parlance to refer to any rabid fan of someone. Although, it's usually divorced from the song as far as being obsessive enough to lock one's girlfriend in a car trunk.