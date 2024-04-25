The Actor Originally Cast In Eminem's Stan Music Video Before Devon Sawa
For an actor with a filmography as prolific as Devon Sawa, it may seem odd for a music video to feature one of his most prominent roles. Then again, most music videos aren't like Eminem's "Stan," which sees Sawa play an obsessive fan writing letters to the rapper, becoming more unhinged as time goes on without a response. Now, Sawa has revealed that there was a different actor in mind.
Sawa spoke with Entertainment Tonight while promoting the 3rd season of "Chucky," a show he was supposed to walk away from after Season 1. During the interview, he discussed the "Stan" music video, and revealed, "They went out to Macaulay Culkin first. I think that they wanted him, and he wasn't available or didn't want to do it or whatever." Culkin is one of many actors who struggled to find work after an iconic role (in his case, "Home Alone"). Undoubtedly, a high-profile role in an Eminem video would've given him some recognition.
As it stands, Culkin turned the part down, and Dr. Dre pitched Sawa. The actor continued, "Then Dre, who had just seen 'Final Destination' and was a fan, suggested [me]." The rest is music video history, and today, the term "stan" has entered internet parlance to refer to any rabid fan of someone. Although, it's usually divorced from the song as far as being obsessive enough to lock one's girlfriend in a car trunk.
Devon Sawa is a genuine Eminem stan
Perhaps Macaulay Culkin will eventually shed some light on why he turned down the role of Stan, but it was Devon Sawa's gain — even if there were some growing pains in getting the performance just right. Sawa recalled how Dr. Dre, who directed the music video, had to give him one particular note: "I remember, after the first take I did, Dre running in and being like, 'It was good, but can you try it with some rhythm this time?'" Since the video came out, it's been a centerpiece of Sawa's acting resume, and he's just fine with that.
Sawa also admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he tried to base his look on "Chucky" on his "Stan" character: "I pitched [bleaching my hair] on 'Chucky' and [show creator] Don Mancini shut it down." Sawa and "Chucky" creator Don Mancini spoke exclusively with Looper about some of the show's more referential aspects, including having an episode titled "Final Destination," but apparently, that one was a step too far. Even years after filming "Stan," Sawa remains a huge fan (sorry ... stan) of Eminem. In a 2018 interview with Vice, the actor was asked about his favorite albums of the past year, and he said, "Eminem's new record ['Kamikaze'] coincidentally was phenomenal ... I think Eminem's is the greatest that came out this year. I might be biased, but I loved it."
The "Stan" music video remains a cultural touchstone from 2000, with iconic imagery to bring life to arguably Eminem's greatest song. And Sawa understands its significance: "It's also one of the proudest things I've been a part of."