Captain America 4: The Harrison Ford Red Hulk Concept Art You Saw Is Fake (Thank God)

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can breathe a sigh of relief as a recently leaked image of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk (aka Thunderbolt Ross) in the upcoming film "Captain America: Brave New World" is absolutely fake. Some initially believed that the photo was, even if it was one of the most hilarious fake leaks circulating online in some time. But those concerned about the direction of the film due to the bizarre image should have their fears squashed.

If this is a real leak of what Harrison Ford's Red Hulk is going to look like in Captain America 4, then I'll straight up walk out of the cinema 😂 pic.twitter.com/1qJU7bz1di — The Toxic Avenger (@sambluemanning) April 21, 2024

On r/MovieLeaksAndRumors, a post claimed to have a leaked first look at Ford's monstrous transformation, with rumors suggesting Thunderbolt Ross will transform into the Red Hulk and fight Sam Wilson's Captain America at some point during the film. However, upon closer inspection, the image is a weirdly put-together attempt to make Mark Ruffalo's Hulk into the Red Hulk. With short legs, a stocky body, almost no neck, and an atrocious haircut, the image is nearly too ridiculous to believe. But that didn't stop some from buying into it. X (Formerly Twitter) user @GoldCentation06 was among those who bought into the leak, writing, "HOW DO YOU F*** UP A GOD DAMN RED HULK DESIGN????? HOW????????" Meanwhile, @Samk0006 remarked, "What on god's earth is this? They could've just used Ruffalo's Hulk model and have Harrison Ford's face in it."

Despite the claims that the image is real, it is thankfully very fake, as Marvel has not officially shared what the Red Hulk will look like in live-action.