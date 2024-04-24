The Curb Your Enthusiasm Criticism Larry David Absolutely Hates

HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has been a staple of the small-screen comedy scene for over a decade, and while Larry David's series is no "Seinfeld," it's widely praised and adored in its own right. For 12 seasons, viewers have watched David play a fictionalized version of himself, offering commentary and critique on all of society's minute, often inconsequential nuances — typically rubbing those around him the wrong way. Ironically, this premise has drawn criticism itself over the years, and there's one frequent assessment of the program that David has made it clear he absolutely despises.

To commemorate the end of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," much of the series' cast appeared at PaleyFest to discuss it and its legacy. Later in the conversation, the matter of the show's brand of comedy being referred to as "cringey" came up, prompting David to share his candid feelings on this widespread assessment. "After the second or third show I hear, 'Oh it's cringey, I'm cringing, I have to leave the room.' When people call it cringe comedy, I want to wring their necks," the actor said, making his hatred for such remarks quite obvious (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Thankfully, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" often being misrepresented as cringe comedy hasn't harmed David's love for the project.