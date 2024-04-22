This Picture Of Gizmo's Rotting Body Is Scarier Than Anything In Gremlins

Movie monsters tend to be ghouls, zombies, and other things relegated to the realm of fiction. But there's one horror that's all too real that's scarier than all those creatures put together — time. Each minute passing brings all of us closer to death. Time comes for us all, and the years have not been kind to dear old Gizmo, or at least the puppet of Gizmo that's been kept on display at the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture.

This is terrifying! This Gizmo puppet is located in the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture pic.twitter.com/hItWNnDxDs — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) April 21, 2024

On X, formerly known as Twitter, @woofknight uploaded an image of the Gizmo puppet with a horrific expression. A certain amount of degradation is to be expected, seeing how the original "Gremlins" movie came out in 1984. To make it even worse, its mouth is twisted, almost as though Gizmo has witnessed horrors beyond comprehension. The creature seems aware that time is passing him by as he remains encased behind glass. Gizmo may have almost been the villain of "Gremlins," but not even an antagonist deserves a fate like this.

Many online have made amusing comments about Gizmo's present condition. X user @64bitAtheist pointed out, "A reaction meme is born." It's a solid pitch, as Gizmo's haunting expression could surely accompany many modern news headlines. However, @Vicky_Ruprecht had a different interpretation: "Little dude looks like they ate 4 brownies and a mushroom and is staring at the faces of the gods."