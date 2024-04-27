Dick Van Dyke Broke An Incredible Record On Days Of Our Lives
Throughout his career, Dick Van Dyke has been an integral part of many people's lives and continues to inspire the entertainment industry to this day. He's one of the few actors still alive from the original "Mary Poppins," and his seminal sitcom, "The Dick Van Dyke Show," was one of the series that influenced the modern superhero show, "WandaVision." Despite his advanced age, not only is he still working, but he just broke a record with one of his most recent roles.
Entertainment Weekly unveiled the list of this year's Daytime Emmy nominees, and Van Dyke garnered a nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer on a Daytime Drama Series for the recurring role of Timothy Robicheaux on "Days of Our Lives." As Timothy, a man afflicted with amnesia, Van Dyke appears across four episodes of the long-running soap opera in 2023. "I have played old men before, but 'comedy old men,'" the actor told EW about his guest part. "This is the first time I ever just played my 97-year-old self."
While his nomination is an impressive accomplishment, Van Dyke is a couple of years shy of the Primetime Emmy record. That honor belongs to Norman Lear, who received a nomination in 2022 at the age of 100. Sadly, the television maverick passed away the following year, leaving behind an impressive TV legacy.
Dick Van Dyke has some stiff competition in his Daytime Emmy category
While Dick Van Dyke is now the oldest Daytime Emmy nominee, it remains to be seen if he'll wind up the oldest winner. The award ceremony airs on CBS on June 7, and Van Dyke is up against plenty of other talented performers in the Outstanding Guest Performer on a Daytime Drama Series category. He's nominated alongside Alley Mills for "General Hospital," Ashley Jones for "The Bold and the Beautiful," and Linden Ashby for "The Young and the Restless." The final intriguing addition to this line-up is Guy Pearce, who was nominated for "Neighbours."
Pearce, known for his work in movies like "Memento" and "Iron Man 3," had a brief part in "Neighbours" as Mike Young, a role he originated decades ago when he first starred on the Australian soap opera from 1986 to 1989. Pearce's nomination represents the first time Amazon's Prime Video, which rebooted the series, has received a nod in any Daytime Emmy category.
Will Dick Van Dyke, Guy Pearce, or someone else take home the trophy on June 7? It's a talented group of nominees, and Van Dyke has already taken home Emmys in the past, albeit for Primetime. He's won four Emmys previously, and in 1995, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Whether he wins one more Emmy this year or not, he's left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape.