Dick Van Dyke Broke An Incredible Record On Days Of Our Lives

Throughout his career, Dick Van Dyke has been an integral part of many people's lives and continues to inspire the entertainment industry to this day. He's one of the few actors still alive from the original "Mary Poppins," and his seminal sitcom, "The Dick Van Dyke Show," was one of the series that influenced the modern superhero show, "WandaVision." Despite his advanced age, not only is he still working, but he just broke a record with one of his most recent roles.

Entertainment Weekly unveiled the list of this year's Daytime Emmy nominees, and Van Dyke garnered a nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer on a Daytime Drama Series for the recurring role of Timothy Robicheaux on "Days of Our Lives." As Timothy, a man afflicted with amnesia, Van Dyke appears across four episodes of the long-running soap opera in 2023. "I have played old men before, but 'comedy old men,'" the actor told EW about his guest part. "This is the first time I ever just played my 97-year-old self."

While his nomination is an impressive accomplishment, Van Dyke is a couple of years shy of the Primetime Emmy record. That honor belongs to Norman Lear, who received a nomination in 2022 at the age of 100. Sadly, the television maverick passed away the following year, leaving behind an impressive TV legacy.