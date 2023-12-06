Norman Lear, All In The Family Creator & Television Maverick, Dies At 101
The entertainment world has lost another legend. Norman Lear, the developer of iconic sitcoms such as "All In the Family" and "Sanford and Son," died on Tuesday night at the age of 101. Variety confirmed the heartbreaking news by sharing a statement from the veteran creator's family that read: "Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being."
As a television maverick who brought social-class consciousness to the small screen, Lear will be greatly missed. His contributions to film and television cannot be overstated. Yes, his work will be forever remembered for making people laugh. However, his greatest attribute was his unwavering desire to challenge viewers by confronting them with complicated emotional truths.
Norman Lear transformed sitcoms
Norman Lear's career began in 1950 as a writer on the variety comedy show "Four Star Revue," and the small screen is arguably where he made the biggest impact. In fact, he transformed the sitcom landscape in the 1970s by developing, writing, and producing a slew of sitcoms that fans still highly regard to this day. Some of these shows include "All In the Family," "The Jeffersons," "Maude," and "Good Times," all of which are influential works.
Lear's sitcoms are immortally funny, but they're also peppered with thought-provoking social commentary. "All of the Family" is a prime example of one of a show that combines humor with daring ideas. The series follows Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor), a rude conservative family man, who often finds himself at odds with his more liberally minded son-in-law, Michael Stivic (Rob Reiner). The characters' differing ideologies allow the show to explore everything from class issues to American race relations, which are common themes throughout Lear's oeuvre.
According to The New York Times, Lear's '70s sitcoms also led to other TV comedies introducing more "Very Special Episodes" into their seasons. These episodes earnestly explore sensitive subjects, often with emotional and dramatic results. Lear's sitcoms aren't the only shows to do this with aplomb, but they're arguably the most influential.