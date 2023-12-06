Norman Lear, All In The Family Creator & Television Maverick, Dies At 101

Norman Lear's career began in 1950 as a writer on the variety comedy show "Four Star Revue," and the small screen is arguably where he made the biggest impact. In fact, he transformed the sitcom landscape in the 1970s by developing, writing, and producing a slew of sitcoms that fans still highly regard to this day. Some of these shows include "All In the Family," "The Jeffersons," "Maude," and "Good Times," all of which are influential works.

Lear's sitcoms are immortally funny, but they're also peppered with thought-provoking social commentary. "All of the Family" is a prime example of one of a show that combines humor with daring ideas. The series follows Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor), a rude conservative family man, who often finds himself at odds with his more liberally minded son-in-law, Michael Stivic (Rob Reiner). The characters' differing ideologies allow the show to explore everything from class issues to American race relations, which are common themes throughout Lear's oeuvre.

According to The New York Times, Lear's '70s sitcoms also led to other TV comedies introducing more "Very Special Episodes" into their seasons. These episodes earnestly explore sensitive subjects, often with emotional and dramatic results. Lear's sitcoms aren't the only shows to do this with aplomb, but they're arguably the most influential.