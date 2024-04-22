Deadpool 3's Second Trailer Finally Made The Wolverine Change Marvel Fans Demanded
Comic book fans are pretty easy to please. Just give them a perfect one-to-one translation of what came in the comic book to a live-action setting without changing a single thing, and everything's peachy. That's part of the reason why there was some controversy when set images showed how Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would finally get his iconic yellow suit in "Deadpool 3" but the pictures had sleeves with the outfit when normally, the suit is sleeveless. Thankfully, the new "Deadpool 3" trailer set everything right by showing Logan in full "Sun's out, guns out" mode.
The YouTube channel DoomBlazer uploaded a video in July 2023 somewhat bemoaning how Wolverine's new costume had sleeves. Granted, the speaker admits the sleeves could have been added for health reasons since Jackman has had skin cancer scares in the past. Rest assured, Jackman will go sleeveless, at least at some point. More than likely, Logan will have the sleeves early on and probably rip them off (or have them ripped off) so that he can show off how he's been hitting the gym lately to prepare for the new Marvel movie.
The move has delighted fans, including DoomBlazer, who commented under the trailer, "HE TOOK OFF THE SLEEVES!!!" Others couldn't help but get even greedier, wanting more, like @jerremyb6440, who wrote, "Wolverine looks more badass without sleeves[. I] can't wait [for] what they will do for the mask."
Should Wolverine's sleeves matter this much in Deadpool 3?
Seeing Wolverine sleeveless is just one of many things people want to see in "Deadpool 3." But even being granted that gift wasn't enough for some. Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), @MattTheater wrote, "They didn't show Wolverine with his iconic cowl, but the suit is really very very beautiful." More than likely, Logan will don his mask at some point, as a cup unveiled at CinemaCon showed Wolverine in his full suit, complete with mask. People just need to learn to be patient, as the movie should keep at least a few things hidden until it's actually in theaters.
What's somewhat odd to see is how much stock people put into a character's sleeves, regardless of how accurate it is to the comics. Take this post from @ZeoRanger7Brown: "I'm so pumped because Wolverine HAS NO SLEEVES!!!! This movie is gonna be epic." Intentionally or not, the post does seem to imply the movie will be good in part because Wolverine takes off the sleeves at some point. But sleeves have nothing to do with a movie's quality. Greater emphasis should always be allotted to character development and a strong story. No sleeves are a fun treat for comic book readers, but even if he wore sleeves the entire time, it would have zero impact on the film's quality.
The "Deadpool 3" trailer showcases the titular character's classic profane sense of humor and genuine emotional stakes, with the Merc with a Mouth wanting to save those he loves. We'll just have to see how everything comes together when "Deadpool & Wolverine" comes out on July 26.