Deadpool 3's Second Trailer Finally Made The Wolverine Change Marvel Fans Demanded

Comic book fans are pretty easy to please. Just give them a perfect one-to-one translation of what came in the comic book to a live-action setting without changing a single thing, and everything's peachy. That's part of the reason why there was some controversy when set images showed how Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would finally get his iconic yellow suit in "Deadpool 3" but the pictures had sleeves with the outfit when normally, the suit is sleeveless. Thankfully, the new "Deadpool 3" trailer set everything right by showing Logan in full "Sun's out, guns out" mode.

The YouTube channel DoomBlazer uploaded a video in July 2023 somewhat bemoaning how Wolverine's new costume had sleeves. Granted, the speaker admits the sleeves could have been added for health reasons since Jackman has had skin cancer scares in the past. Rest assured, Jackman will go sleeveless, at least at some point. More than likely, Logan will have the sleeves early on and probably rip them off (or have them ripped off) so that he can show off how he's been hitting the gym lately to prepare for the new Marvel movie.

The move has delighted fans, including DoomBlazer, who commented under the trailer, "HE TOOK OFF THE SLEEVES!!!" Others couldn't help but get even greedier, wanting more, like @jerremyb6440, who wrote, "Wolverine looks more badass without sleeves[. I] can't wait [for] what they will do for the mask."